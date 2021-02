Ireland head coach Andy Farrell says "one or two silly penalties" proved costly in his side's Six Nations opener defeat by Wales in Cardiff.

Wales took advantage of Ireland flanker Peter O'Mahony's 14th-minute red card to secure a 21-16 victory at Principality Stadium.

"It was one or two silly penalties," said Farrell. "One or two errors from our point [of view], missing touch a couple of times. It's those types of things that lost us the game in the end."