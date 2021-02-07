O'Mahony's past would have been known to Barnes - Owens

Former international referee Nigel Owens says Peter O'Mahony's disciplinary record will have been known to Wayne Barnes, who sent him off as Wales beat Ireland in Cardiff.

O'Mahoney was dismissed after his arm hit Wales prop Tomas Francis at a ruck in Wales' 21-16 Six Nations win.

Owens, who took charge of 100 Tests before standing down form that level, told Scrum V Six Nations Munster's O'Mahony has previously been sent off for similar incidents, but became the first Ireland player to be banished in the tournament's history.

Watch more: Ireland 21-16 Wales highlights

Top videos

Top Stories

Manchester City celebrate.

Man City put four past Reds at Anfield

  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Louis Rees-Zammit scores for Wales

Wales hold on to beat 14-man Ireland

  • From the section Rugby Union
  • Comments
Barcelona's Lionel Messi

La Liga: Real Betis 2-3 Barcelona

Mason Mount

Chelsea win at Sheff Utd to move up to fifth

  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Dom Bess

Bess spins England into strong position

  • From the section Cricket
  • Comments
Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes

Brady & Mahomes set for epic Super Bowl