'Sometimes you miss and sometimes you are the hero' - Sexton backs Burns

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton defends Billy Burns after the replacement's last-gasp missed touch helps Wales hang on to clinch a 21-16 Six Nations win.

Burns attempted to gain maximum distance with his penalty to the corner as the ball flew dead to end the 14-man Ireland team's victory hopes.

"There is a big difference between going 10 metres out and going five metres because that gives you a chance to score. Sometimes you miss and sometimes you get it and you are the hero," Sexton told BBC Sport.