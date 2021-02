Louis Rees-Zammit said he was "unsure" if he had scored his first Six Nations try in Sunday's 21-16 victory over Ireland.

The 20-year-old winger, who was making his debut in the championship, also paid tribute to the experience of George North - who scored Wales' opening try in the game.

