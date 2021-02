Lock Adam Beard admits Wales must improve their line-out if they are to make progress during this year's Six Nations.

Wales had set-piece problems during the autumn and started 2021 by losing four line-outs in the 21-16 victory over Ireland in Cardiff on Sunday.

The Osprey lock, back in the Wales squad after being omitted in the autumn, was the Wales line-out caller against the Irish and is hoping there will be an improvement against Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday.