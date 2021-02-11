'Ability other players don't have' - Pivac on Halaholo selection

As Willis Halaholo prepares to make his Wales debut from the bench in Saturday's Six Nations match against Scotland, head coach Wayne Pivac explains how the centre possesses an ability that "other players don't have".

Halaholo was called into the Wales squad this week following injuries to fellow centres Johnny Williams, Jonathan Davies and George North.

The New Zealand-born 30-year-old qualifies for Wales through residency after joining Cardiff Blues in 2016.

Halaholo was called up against Barbarians in November 2019 but missed the non-cap international after suffering a serious knee injury playing for his region that ruled him out for almost a year.

Top videos

Top Stories

Rafael Nadal

Nadal sets up meeting with GB's Norrie

  • From the section Tennis
George Ford and Ollie Lawrence

Ford returns as Lawrence dropped

  • From the section Rugby Union
  • Comments
Al Ahly v Palmeiras

Watch: 2020 Fifa Club World Cup third place play-off - Al Ahly 0-0 Palmeiras

James Lang takes the place of Cameron Redpath at inside centre

Scotland make three changes for Wales

Liam Livingstone

Livingstone in England T20 squad for India

  • From the section Cricket
Lauren James, Yan Dhanda and Marcus Rashford

Twitter and Facebook told 'go further'

  • From the section Football