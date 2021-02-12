Scotland v Wales 1971: Edwards recalls day 100,000 witnessed a Five Nations classic

Sir Gareth Edwards tells Eddie Butler about the 1971 day that stands out as an iconic Five Nations encounter against Scotland at Murrayfield during Wales' golden era.

The game ebbed and flowed until the dying moments in which Wales wing Gerald Davies scored a memorable try and flanker John Taylor won the game with what was dubbed "the greatest conversion since St Paul".

Wales won 19-18 and their successors hope to come away with victory when the teams meet in Edinburgh on Saturday, 13 February in the second round of the 2021 Six Nations.

