Burns has to trust his ability - Former Ireland fly-half Humphreys

Former Ulster and Ireland fly-half David Humphreys says Billy Burns has the ability to bounce back from his error against Wales when Andy Farrell's side take on France in the Six Nations on Sunday.

Ulster's Burns will deputise for the injured Johnny Sexton a week after he kicked the ball dead when aiming for touch in the last play of the match in 14-man Ireland's narrow defeat by Wales on the opening weekend.

Humphreys added he has no doubt that Ulster second row Iain Henderson will "rise to the challenge" of captaining Ireland for the first time in Dublin on Sunday.

Top videos

Top Stories

Gloucester rugby

RFU scraps Premiership relegation

Novak Djokovic

Injured Djokovic battles through

  • From the section Tennis
Ulster's Billy Burns (left) replaces Ireland captain Sexton at fly-half

Sexton out of Ireland's France game

Nick Kyrgios and Dominic Thiem
Video

Kyrgios wins set with underarm serve ace, but loses to Thiem

  • From the section Tennis
crowds

Crowds sent home as lockdown begins

  • From the section Tennis
An illustration of footballer Eudy Simelane, wearing the national South Africa kit and holding a football, on a red, yellow and black background

The footballer raped and murdered for being a lesbian

  • From the section Football