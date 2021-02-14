'There are a lot of guys hurting in there' - Farrell after defeat by France

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell says a lot of players were "hurting" physically and mentally in the dressing room after Sunday's 15-13 Six Nations defeat by France in Dublin, their second successive loss.

"The players put their bodies on the line, the effort is not the problem." said Farrell.

Iain Henderson, captain for the day, lamented the fact that Ireland failed to punish the French for their ill-discipline when they were reduced to 14 men for a period in the first half.

MATCH REPORT: Ireland 13-15 France

