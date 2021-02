YouTuber Squidge Rugby analyses Wales' Six Nations win against Scotland and asks whether they were good or lucky.

WATCH MORE:May v Rees-Zammit - battle of the wing wizards

HIGHLIGHTS: Wales beat 14-man Scotland in thrilling Six Nations match

Wales v England: Watch live coverage on BBC One or BBC iPlayer; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales or BBC Radio Cymru and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Kick-off is at 16:45 GMT.