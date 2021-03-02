'What the fans want' - Cardiff Rugby rebrand

Cardiff Blues chief executive Richard Holland believes the vast majority of supporters will back the move to rebrand the organisation to Cardiff Rugby for the 2021-22 season.

The move will officially kick in on 1 August, 2021 and will cause controversy in parts of the region who have previously struggled to identify with the team as it is based in the Welsh capital.

Holland admits a "small minority" may not agree with the decision but believes it was the right choice for what he calls a "club with regional responsibilities".

