‘Cardiff Rugby accurately reflects who we are’

Cardiff Blues board member Nigel Walker OBE says the side are "aware of their obligations as a region" despite changing its name to Cardiff Rugby for the 2021-22 season.

The name will officially change on 1 August, 2021 and will cause controversy in parts of the region who have previously struggled to identify with the team as it is based in the Welsh capital.

Former Cardiff and Wales wing Walker says that the Blues suffix "diluted the brand" and prevented the region from tapping into its "rich heritage".