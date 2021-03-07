‘Cardiff Rugby accurately reflects who we are’

Cardiff Blues board member Nigel Walker OBE says the side are "aware of their obligations as a region" despite changing its name to Cardiff Rugby for the 2021-22 season.

The name will officially change on 1 August, 2021 and will cause controversy in parts of the region who have previously struggled to identify with the team as it is based in the Welsh capital.

Former Cardiff and Wales wing Walker says that the Blues suffix "diluted the brand" and prevented the region from tapping into its "rich heritage".

Top videos

Top Stories

Bale

Premier League: Kane & Bale put Spurs in control against Palace

Steven Gerrard

'More to come' after title win - Gerrard

  • From the section Football
Luke Shaw

Man Utd end Man City run with derby win

  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Keely Hodgkinson

Hodgkinson wins gold as GB end on high

  • From the section Athletics
Mario Lemina celebrates scoring for Fulham against Liverpool

Fulham win as Liverpool lose sixth straight home game

  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Eddie Jones and Owen Farrell

Farrell 'still learning' about captaincy - Jones