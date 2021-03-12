Rugby rallies round to get Ollie's career on track again after broken back

Rugby talent Ollie Andrews can look forward to a return to action as a crowd funding initiative ensures she will have follow-up surgery following her broken back six months ago.

The Cooke player was on the brink of a call up for the Ulster and Ireland Sevens Rugby squad when she suffered the injury which required her to have emergency surgery to have two metal rods inserted.

Surgery and rehab has proved totally successful but then came news that it would be over two years before the NHS would be in a position to remove the steel rods.

However, the support of the local rugby family means Ollie will have the surgery done privately in the coming weeks and can look forward again to the university sports scholarship at Canterbury Christchurch in Kent which she has been accepted for.

Top videos

Top Stories

Breaking news

Freeman found guilty by tribunal

  • From the section Cycling
Max Verstappen

F1 testing - live text

Chelsea defender Kurt Ziuma (left) and manager Thomas Tuchel

Premier League news conferences

Amad Diallo celebrates

Diallo is ‘a boy with a big future’

Tottenham players celebrate

Kane double puts Spurs in control

  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Antoine Dupont runs with the ball

France's game-changing nine Dupont