Sexton frustrated by Ireland conceding 'soft tries' after edging out Scotland

Captain Johnny Sexton says the tries Ireland are conceding in this year's Six Nations are "unacceptable at international level" after edging out Scotland at Murrayfield.

Sexton kicked a late penalty to secure a win for Ireland after Andy Farrell's side had squandered a 24-10 lead, allowing Scotland to draw level with five minutes remaining.

"It's the same old story sometimes with us," said Sexton, who also praised the character Ireland showed to grind out the win.

"We're just letting in soft tries, tries that just aren't acceptable at international level and it's frustrating because I felt we dominated large parts of that game. We're 14 points up then suddenly we're drawing with a few minutes to go."

Top videos

Top Stories

Erik Lamela

Premier League: Arsenal 2-1 Tottenham - Gunners hit back to lead after Lamela 'rabona'

Ishan Kishan and Virat Kohli

India see off England in second Twenty20

  • From the section Cricket
  • Comments
Lee Westwood with his caddie Helen Storey

Players Championship final round - Westwood leads from DeChambeau

  • LIVE
  • From the section Golf
Ireland celebrate

Six Nations: Reaction as Ireland hold off resurgent Scotland at Murrayfield

Chelsea

Kirby fires Chelsea to cup final rout

  • From the section Football
Robbie Henshaw scored the game's first try

Sexton kicks Ireland to win over Scots