The 2021 experience will be very different for Wales players and fans as they aim to complete a Grand Slam against France in Paris.

It is 50 years since Wales last completed a clean sweep away from Cardiff with six successful Grand Slams having been completed at home since 1971.

BBC Sport Wales charts the triumphs from 1976 to 2019 and asks whether captain Alun Wyn Jones can create history by winning a fourth Grand Slam.