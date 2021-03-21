BBC Sport

Farrell and Sexton hail Ireland response to 'a bit of stick' as they dismantle England

Ireland coach Andy Farrell and skipper Johnny Sexton laud the team's display in the 32-18 thumping of England after the criticism that followed the defeats by Wales and France.

"I'm delighted for the lads. We came in for a bit of criticism," said Farrell after his side's comprehensive win in their final Six Nations contest.

Sexton told Ireland's post-match new conference: "I was sick of coming in here every week defending ourselves and saying 'we're not that far away'.......I don't think you [the media] believed me."

