Captain Siwan Lillicrap says Wales need to "front up" after losing their opening game of the 2021 Six Nations.

They were beaten 53-0 by semi-professional France in Vannes on Saturday evening.

Despite a worse scoreline than 2020's 50-0 defeat in Cardiff, Lillicrap believes there were some positives to be taken from their first game under new coach Warren Abrahams.

