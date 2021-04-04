Women's Six Nations 2021: No need to point fingers - Wales coach Abrahams
Head coach Warren Abrahams said there was no need to "point fingers" after Wales opened their 2021 Women's Six Nations campaign with a 53-0 defeat in France.
France ran in eight tries in the first game of Abrahams' Wales reign.
But he believes Wales can "definitely compete" with sides like France if they can find consistency in their performances.
