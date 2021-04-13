Former wing Caryl James says there needs to be better pathways leading to international rugby for women in Wales.

Even before Covid-19 stalled the community game, the vast majority of Wales’ squad played their rugby in England’s Allianz Premier 15s.

James says she understands playing across the border is better in the short term to improve standards, but a better solution is needed in the long term.

The Welsh Rugby Union said the pandemic had delayed the impact of its increased investment and it has plans to boost the female game, including the restart of its community hubs and creating centres of excellence.

