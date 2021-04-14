Steve Tandy says the chance to experience new coaching environments since his departure from Ospreys has helped him become a British and Irish Lions coach.

Tandy has been named defence coach for the Lions' summer tour to South Africa after impressing in the same role with Scotland.

After being sacked by Ospreys in January 2018, Tandy joined the Waratahs coaching staff in Australia before linking up with Scotland ahead of the 2020 Six Nations.