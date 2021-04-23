'There is no reason Wales cannot be a top four team' - Warren Abrahams
Head coach Warren Abrahams says Wales women can be among the top four teams in the world.
Wales are currently 10th in the World Rugby rankings and have been heavily beaten by France and Ireland in this year’s Six Nations without scoring a point.
Wales face Scotland in Glasgow on Saturday in the final game of their campaign needing a win to avoid the wooden spoon.
