Women's Six Nations 2021: Wales head coach Warren Abrahams excited by youngsters
Head coach Warren Abrahams says he is excited by Wales' potential after a youthful side ended their Women's Six Nations campaign with a 27-20 defeat to Scotland.
Wales were beaten heavily by France and Ireland earlier in the competition, but Abrahams was "really excited" about their future prospects following a much more competitive encounter with Scotland.
- Published
- Section
- BBC Sport
- Subsection
- Welsh Rugby