British and Irish Lions 2021: Meet the 10 Welsh players selected to tour South Africa
Head coach Warren Gatland has named 10 Welsh players in his 37-strong British and Irish Lions squad to tackle the Springboks this summer.
Captain Alun Wyn Jones will lead nine of his Welsh compatriots to South Africa alongside 11 Englishmen, eight Irishmen and eight Scots.
Read more: Lions pick Simmonds and Aki but no Billy Vunipola or Jonathan Davies.
