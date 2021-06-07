Head coach Wayne Pivac says Jonathan Davies thought he was going to drop him when he phoned the Scarlets centre to ask him to captain Wales this summer.

After being left out of the British and Irish Lions squad to tour South Africa, Davies will lead the 34-man squad for the three home Tests against Canada and Argentina in July.

Pivac says Davies has been the ultimate professional in coping with the Lions disappointment and says the 33-year-old loves playing for Wales.

