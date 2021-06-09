Scarlets 'want to put a show' on for the returning fans
Scarlets scrum-half Kieran Hardy says his side want to put a show on for the returning fans this weekend.
The region will welcome back supporters for the first time this season in the last game of the campaign against Edinburgh in the Pro14 Rainbow Cup on Sunday.
Interim head coach Dai Flanagan believes there has been a spike in training this week as the squad look forward to the occasion.
