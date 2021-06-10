Josh Turnbull: Wales call-up for Canada and Argentina feels like my first
Josh Turnbull says he feels like he has landed a first Wales call-up all over again after being named in the squad for summer Tests against Canada and Argentina.
The Cardiff Blues back-rower, 33, made his Wales debut a decade ago but has not played for his country since 2018.
Turnbull told this week’s Scrum V podcast it remains “a massive honour” to join up with the national side.
