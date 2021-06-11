Ryan Jones: Grand Slam win over Ireland in 2005 'captivated a generation'
Former Wales captain Ryan Jones says the Grand Slam win over Ireland in 2005 was a career highlight that "captivated a generation" of Welsh rugby fans.
Jones, 40, has been awarded an MBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours list for his services to rugby union and charitable fundraising in Wales and has reflected on his career.
