Chief executive Martin Anayi is excited by South Africa's four former Super Rugby teams combining with the Pro14 to form the new United Rugby Championship (URC) next season.

Sharks, Stormers, Lions and Bulls will play alongside the 12 existing sides from Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales in a 16-team league.

The tournament will run for at least five seasons, with the South African sides also being eligible to qualify for European competitions from 2022-23.

READ MORE:Pro14 becomes United Rugby Championship