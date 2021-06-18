Ex-British and Irish Lions captain Sam Warburton says the lack of Test matches played by South Africa during the coronavirus pandemic can give the tourists the edge in the summer.

The Springboks have not played since winning the 2019 World Cup against England in Japan in November that year.

They are scheduled to face Georgia in two warm-up Tests in July before the Lions series begins on 24 July.

Meanwhile the Lions' players have had regular Test action for their countries and Warburton believes the tourists will win 2-1.