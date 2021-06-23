Alex Cuthbert: No regrets over bringing Wales wing to Exeter, says boss Rob Baxter
Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter says there are no regrets about signing Alex Cuthbert as the Wales wing will end his three-year career at Sandy Park by joining Ospreys.
Cuthbert will return to Wales for the 2021-22 season after the Premiership final against Harlequins on Saturday.
Baxter admitted Cuthbert's time at Exeter was hampered by injury, but says it was still a "win-win" situation.
