Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter says there are no regrets about signing Alex Cuthbert as the Wales wing will end his three-year career at Sandy Park by joining Ospreys.

Cuthbert will return to Wales for the 2021-22 season after the Premiership final against Harlequins on Saturday.

Baxter admitted Cuthbert's time at Exeter was hampered by injury, but says it was still a "win-win" situation.