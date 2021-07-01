Ben Carter: Wales forwards coach Jonathan Humphreys 'really impressed' with Dragons lock
Wales forwards coach Jonathan Humphreys says he has been "really impressed" by Dragons lock Ben Carter, who is set to win his first cap against Canada.
The 20-year-old is set to call the line-outs on his international debut, something Humphreys admits has required "a lot of learning" from the Dragons player.
Read more: Halfpenny hits 100 as Wales name two new caps against Canada
