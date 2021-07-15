Wales boss Wayne Pivac was not surprised by Alun Wyn Jones' rapid return to British and Irish Lions contention after training with the national team.

Pivac said the 35-year-old lock "worked his socks off, as he always does" when he trained with Wales' summer squad to test his fitness before heading to South Africa.

“It wasn’t surprising for us to see him given a window of opportunity and then take it," added Pivac.

