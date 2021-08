New Zealand legend Sean Fitzpatrick sings the praises of Scarlets boss Dwayne Peel ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Former All Blacks hooker and captain Fitzpatrick joined Scarlets as a non-executive director and global ambassador in July 2020 and is eager to see what Peel can achieve in his first season in charge.

