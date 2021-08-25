Summer camps help Welsh children return to rugby

The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) has been reintroducing children to rugby during the summer holidays.

Under the guidance of WRU enterprise manager Greg Woods, more than 100 one-day camps will take place with at least 5,000 young people benefitting.

One of those sessions was with Wales international Kayleigh Powell and took place in conjunction with Ospreys in the Community at Aberavon Harlequins RFC.