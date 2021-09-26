Wales head coach Wayne Pivac told Scrum V the forthcoming international series against New Zealand, South Africa, Fiji and Australia will be as tough an autumn as ever.

Pivac says there are still places up for grabs in the squad for the opening game against All Blacks on 30 October, when Wales will be missing English-based club players because the match falls outside the international window.

The Wales coach believes "if you are good enough you are old enough" when considering whether he can get his over-30s players through until the next World Cup in 2023.

