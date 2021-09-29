Wales captain Siwan Lillicrap says the team accept the apologies by the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) and are ready to move forward after a "tough few years".

Wales have endured a troubled time with the women's senior side having not won a game in two years.

In November 2020, the WRU named Warren Abrahams as head coach and Rachel Taylor as full-time women's national skills coach. However, Taylor resigned before the Six Nations in March while Abrahams left by mutual consent four months later.

WRU chairman Rob Butcher used his address in the annual report to insist improvements will be made and errors will be rectified.