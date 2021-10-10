Rachel Taylor: Leaving Wales coaching job was 'incredibly difficult'
Rachel Taylor says it was "incredibly difficult" to leave her Wales Women coaching role.
The former Wales captain resigned just a few months after being appointed as the Welsh Rugby Union's first female professional coach.
The union gave no explanation at the time, but Taylor says she had to stay true to her values.
She has now taken up a role with Sale Sharks Women and will coach the Barbarians Women next month.
