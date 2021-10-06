Adam Beard: Wales lock offers advice to Liam Williams after appendix surgery
Ospreys lock Adam Beard is hoping Wales team-mate Liam Williams can recover from appendix surgery in time for the autumn internationals.
Beard had similar surgery after falling ill prior to the 2019 World Cup before recovering to link up with the squad in Japan.
Williams had an operation last week with Wales' autumn international campaign starting with the arrival of New Zealand on 30 October.
