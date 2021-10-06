'You find a way' - McKinley on challenge of playing without sight in one eye

Former Italy fly-half Ian McKinley talks about adapting to play rugby after losing sight in one eye, swapping goggles in the rain and playing against the Ulster Rugby Show presenters Rory Best and Tommy Bowe.

READ MORE: McKinley forever grateful to Italian rugby for his second chance

See the full interview with Ian McKinley and more on The Ulster Rugby Show on BBC Two NI and the iPlayer at 22:00 BST on Thursday, 7 October.