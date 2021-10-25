Maro Itoje: Rugby must do more to tackle racism and increase diversity, says England lock
Rugby union can do more to tackle racism and to increase diversity in the sport, says British and Irish Lions and England forward Maro Itoje.
Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast, the Saracens lock discussed issues of race in the game with his former headmaster Floyd Steadman, an ex-scrum-half for Itoje's club who was the first black captain in the top tier of English rugby union.
