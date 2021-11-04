Head coach Wayne Pivac has hailed the Ellis Jenkins' comeback story as the Cardiff flanker prepares to make his first Wales appearance for three years.

Jenkins, 28. suffered a serious knee injury during Wales' 2018 autumn victory over the Springboks and was sidelined from all rugby for 26 months.

This weekend Jenkins will make his international return, fittingly, against South Africa.

