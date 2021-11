Wales head coach Wayne Pivac says he know all about Scarlets' Jonathan Davies and wants to see how Willis Halaholo, of Cardiff, fares in their starting line-up against Australia on Saturday.

Pivac insisted Davies had not been dropped, but the decision had been to rotate his midfield options for Wales' final Test of the autumn internationals.

Davies has 99 international appearances with 93 for Wales and six for the British and Irish Lions.

