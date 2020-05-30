Wales v Australia: Captain Ellis Jenkins hails 'angry' Josh Adams on international return
Wales wing Josh Adams and prop Tomas Francis have been passed fit for the final autumn international against Australia on Saturday.
Captain Ellis Jenkins has highlighted the influence of Cardiff team-mate Adams, who lines up on the wing against the Wallabies after recovering from a calf problem.
Adams pulled out in the warm-up against Fiji after suffering a niggle. Jenkins hails his anger and competitiveness as key attributes of the British and Irish Lions player.