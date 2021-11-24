Wales centre Hannah Jones tells the Scrum V podcast of her shock after receiving a marriage proposal on the field following the final autumn international against Canada.

While she was conducting a post-match interview, Jones was taken by surprise when her boyfriend and Llandovery and former Italy Under-20 prop Dino Dallavalle appeared on the pitch at Cardiff Arms Park to ask Hannah to marry him.

Dallavalle got down on one knee surrounded by Jones' Wales team-mates and coaches.

Jones said yes and later admitted it was a "perfect" proposal.