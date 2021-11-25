Ulster must be "brave" if they are to beat Leinster at the RDS Arena on Saturday, says former captain Rory Best.

Ulster are second in the table with the Leinster game launching a busy period for the northern province, with four interpros and four European Champions Cup games between now and the end of January.

"You've got to back yourself to make that last pass, let's get the ball into the back three's hands," said Best.

Watch The Ulster Rugby Show on BBC Two NI and the iPlayer at 22:00 GMT on Thursday, 25 November.