Health secretary Sajid Javid says he will do nothing to help Welsh rugby sides Cardiff and Scarlets return from South Africa.

A new Covid variant circulating in South Africa has seen the country put on the UK red travel list.

It means anyone arriving in the UK after 04:00 GMT on Sunday will have to quarantine in a hotel for 10 days, while those returning before then are being asked to isolate at home.

The Welsh regions had travelled out there earlier this week for the resumption of the United Rugby Championship.

Answering a query from Newport West MP Ruth Jones in the House of Commons, Javid replied: “As for what can be done to try and get them back before this deadline... nothing."