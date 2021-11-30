Health minister Eluned Morgan says there can be “no exceptions” about the self-isolation rules with regard to the Cardiff rugby squad who are stuck in South Africa.

Morgan claims Welsh Government "are very interested in bringing our boys home" but Cardiff "will have to come home in the same way as everybody else”.

Welsh Government says there are no hotels in Wales where the rugby squad can self-isolate. Morgan added it would be “too big an ask” to expect a Welsh hotel to become a self-isolation hotel in the run up to the busy Christmas period.