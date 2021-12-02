Ospreys coach Toby Booth says they have been contacted by fellow Welsh region Scarlets seeking to loan "seven or eight players" for a European match.

Scarlets are due to play their opening Heineken Champions Cup tie at Bristol on 11 December and would forfeit the game if they do not play on that date.

That is a day after Scarlets end 10-days quarantine in Belfast, after Covid-19 curtailed a trip to play sides in South Africa.

European Cup bosses have given clubs special dispensation to register new players in order to fulfil their matches.