Cardiff forward Josh Turnbull shows BBC Sport Wales' Scrum V podcast how he is trying to keep busy while he is undergoing the "emotional rollercoaster" of quarantine.

The majority of the squad were in South Africa when it became a red-list country for travel to the UK.

Because of positive Covid tests, six members could not travel and have remained in South Africa, while 42 Cardiff players and staff are quarantining in isolation at a hotel just outside London until next week.