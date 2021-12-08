Head coach Toby Booth and scrum-half Rhys Webb say Ospreys will do whatever they can to support Ifan Phillips after the hooker's rugby career was "cut short".

The 25-year-old hooker suffered "life-changing injuries" in a motorcycle collision on Sunday.

Booth said he was lost for words, while Webb said it was "heartbreaking" news for his team-mate.

A crowdfunding page has been set up for Phillips with the aim of raising £20,000 towards his rehabilitation, and players from across the Welsh regions are among those to have contributed.

